Calgary patios you should be visiting this season (MAP)
Desperate to know all of the best Calgary patios to hit this season?
We’ve got you covered.
Warm weather is here, and the sun is out, which means patios and people watching are both back. It can be overwhelming to decide where to go, how to get there, or the best way to hop from one to the next.
We’ve designed a comprehensive map perfect to use whenever you’re looking for some patio fun.
We’d still recommend checking out the socials of these places before heading down to make sure the patios are up and running on a particular day you’d like to visit.
Here’s a running list of Calgary patios to dine at.
722 World Bier Haus – 722 85th Street SW #601, Calgary
Alloy – 220 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary
Amato Gelato – 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Anejo – 2116 4th Street SW #2, Calgary
Blanco Cantina – 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Bonterra Trattoria – 1016 8th Street SW, Calgary
Bottlescrew Bills – 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Brewsters – McKenzie Towne – 100, 11th McKenzie Towne Avenue SE, Calgary
Broken City – 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Broken Plate – 10816 Macleod Trail SE #590, Calgary
Cactus Club Cafe – Stephen Avenue – 178 – 317 7th Avenue SW, Calgary
Calcutta Cricket Club – 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Cannibale – 813 1st Avenue NE, Calgary
Cardinale – 401 12th Avenue Southeast, Calgary
Ceili’s – 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Charbar – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Civic Tavern – 213 12th Avenue SW, Calgary
Cleaver – 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 102, Calgary
Cold Garden – 1100 11th Street SE, Calgary
College Bar – 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary
Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Craft Beer Market – 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Deane House – 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Double Zero – CF Chinook Centre
First Street Market – 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary
Free House – 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary
Garage Sports Bar – 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary
Gringo Street – 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 101, Calgary
The Guild – 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Hayden Block – 1136 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Highline Brewing – 1318 9th Avenue SE #113, Calgary
Home and Away – 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary
Hotel Arts – 119 12th Avenue SW, Calgary
Hudson’s – 1201 5th Street SW, Calgary
Joey Chinook – #100A 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Joey Eau Claire – 208 Barclay Parade SW 200 Eau Claire Market, Calgary
Kensington Pub – 207 10A Street NW, Calgary
Last Best – 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Limericks Traditional Public House – 7304 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
LOCAL Public Eatery – 310 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Madison’s 12|12 – 1212 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Merchant’s – 2118 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Ol’ Beautiful Brewing – 1103 12th Street SE, Calgary
Palomino Steakhouse – 109 7th Avenue SW, Calgary
Pigeonhole – 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Porch – 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Leopold’s Tavern Beltline – 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary
Leopold’s Tavern Bowness – 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary
The Living Room – 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Lulu Bar – 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
The Lookout – Lynx Ridge Golf Course – 8 Lynx Ridge Boulevard, Calgary
Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Murrieta’s West Coast Bar & Grill – #200 808 1st Street SW, Calgary
The Nash – 925 11th Street SE, Calgary
National on 8th – 360, 225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
National on 17th – 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
One Night Stans – 520 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Oxbow – 1126 Memorial Drive NW, Calgary
Proof – 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary
The REC Room – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
Ricardo’s Hideaway – 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary
River Cafe – Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary
Rooftop Bar at Simmons – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
The Rooftop YYC – 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary
Rose & Crown – 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary
Trolley 5 Brewpub – 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
SALTLIK – 101 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
The Selkirk Grille – 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Shelter – 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary
Ship and Anchor – 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Southern Block – 2437 4th Street SW, Calgary
St. James Corner Pub – 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary
Sunterra Keynote – 200 12th Avenue SE, Calgary
Teatro – 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Toad ‘n’ Turtle Pubhouse & Grill – 5155 130th Avenue SE #100, Calgary
Vegan Street Kitchen (Beltline) – 1111 7th Street SW, Calgary
Vin Room – Mission – 2310 – 4th Street SW, Calgary