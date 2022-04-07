Calgary patios you should be visiting this season (MAP)

Desperate to know all of the best Calgary patios to hit this season?

We’ve got you covered.

Warm weather is here, and the sun is out, which means patios and people watching are both back. It can be overwhelming to decide where to go, how to get there, or the best way to hop from one to the next.

We’ve designed a comprehensive map perfect to use whenever you’re looking for some patio fun.

We’d still recommend checking out the socials of these places before heading down to make sure the patios are up and running on a particular day you’d like to visit.

Here’s a running list of Calgary patios to dine at.

722 World Bier Haus – 722 85th Street SW #601, Calgary

Alloy – 220 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Amato Gelato – 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Anejo – 2116 4th Street SW #2, Calgary

Blanco Cantina – 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Bonterra Trattoria – 1016 8th Street SW, Calgary

Bottlescrew Bills – 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Brewsters – McKenzie Towne – 100, 11th McKenzie Towne Avenue SE, Calgary

Broken City – 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Broken Plate – 10816 Macleod Trail SE #590, Calgary

Cactus Club Cafe – Stephen Avenue – 178 – 317 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Calcutta Cricket Club – 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cannibale – 813 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Cardinale – 401 12th Avenue Southeast, Calgary

Ceili’s – 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Charbar – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Civic Tavern – 213 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cleaver – 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 102, Calgary

Cold Garden – 1100 11th Street SE, Calgary

College Bar – 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Craft Beer Market – 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Deane House – 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Double Zero – CF Chinook Centre

First Street Market – 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Free House – 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Garage Sports Bar – 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Gringo Street – 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 101, Calgary

The Guild – 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hayden Block – 1136 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Highline Brewing – 1318 9th Avenue SE #113, Calgary

Home and Away – 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

Hotel Arts – 119 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hudson’s – 1201 5th Street SW, Calgary

Joey Chinook – #100A 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Joey Eau Claire – 208 Barclay Parade SW 200 Eau Claire Market, Calgary

Kensington Pub – 207 10A Street NW, Calgary

Last Best – 607 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Limericks Traditional Public House – 7304 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

LOCAL Public Eatery – 310 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Madison’s 12|12 – 1212 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Merchant’s – 2118 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Ol’ Beautiful Brewing – 1103 12th Street SE, Calgary

Palomino Steakhouse – 109 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Pigeonhole – 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Porch – 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Leopold’s Tavern Beltline – 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary

Leopold’s Tavern Bowness – 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

The Living Room – 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Lulu Bar – 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Lookout – Lynx Ridge Golf Course – 8 Lynx Ridge Boulevard, Calgary

Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Murrieta’s West Coast Bar & Grill – #200 808 1st Street SW, Calgary

The Nash – 925 11th Street SE, Calgary

National on 8th – 360, 225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

National on 17th – 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

One Night Stans – 520 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Oxbow – 1126 Memorial Drive NW, Calgary

Proof – 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

The REC Room – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Ricardo’s Hideaway – 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

River Cafe – Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary

Rooftop Bar at Simmons – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

The Rooftop YYC – 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary

Rose & Crown – 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

Trolley 5 Brewpub – 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

SALTLIK – 101 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Selkirk Grille – 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Shelter – 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary

Ship and Anchor – 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Southern Block – 2437 4th Street SW, Calgary

St. James Corner Pub – 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary

Sunterra Keynote – 200 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Teatro – 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Toad ‘n’ Turtle Pubhouse & Grill – 5155 130th Avenue SE #100, Calgary

Vegan Street Kitchen (Beltline) – 1111 7th Street SW, Calgary

Vin Room – Mission – 2310 – 4th Street SW, Calgary