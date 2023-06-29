Looking to beat the heat by finding the best drinks at the Calgary Stampede?

We can help with that.

It’s one of the Midway’s most sought-after items, even though there are some absolutely WILD food options this year. When it’s blistering hot outside no line is too long to grab a fresh lemonade or a fun slurpee.

We’ve rounded up a list so that you know exactly where to look.

Here are six of the best new drinks at the Calgary Stampede this year.

Mixed Dirty Sodas

Covet Sips + Sweets

The dirty soda craze has been hitting social media hard and it looks like we won’t be left out. Coca-Cola flavours mixed with fruity syrups are made even better with an extra dirty stash of cream.

Street Corn Lemonade

Drink From a Fruit

At first glance, this does seem weird, but lemonade infused with spicy Tajin, corn juice, and a hint of lime actually sounds pretty delicious. It’s also garnished with all the street corn fixings from a dab of salt to a pinch of chives.

Mango Coconut Lucky Ducky Berries

Family Squeezed Lemonade

Family Squeezed Lemonade is always one of the most popular places to grab a drink, and this year they have an amazing option for the little ones. This “Ducky Bucky” comes with injectable mango and coconut jellies with over 50 different kinds of ducks as a garnish.

Mini Donut Boba Lemonade

Family Squeezed Lemonade

Using “mini donut milk” shaken with the classic Family Squeezed Lemonade recipe, this is an exciting step for the familiar vendor. This one is also filled with honey-popping boba and a cinnamon sugar mini donut as garnish.

Spicy Pickle Lemonade

Drink From a Fruit

Yet ANOTHER pickle item at this year’s Midway.

The Pickle Lemonade is infused and garnished with fresh jalapenos and pickles so it’s something you definitely need to experience to know for sure.

Super Seafood Michelada

Happy Fish

This refreshing summer drink might be the hit of the Stampede this year. Inspired by the famous Mexican cocktail, this recipe has original spice, sauces, and tangy taste plus it’s also made with shrimp, octopus, squid, fruit, cucumber, orange soda, and Mott’s Clamato.

Sounds wild but it’s incredibly tasty.