5 Calgary plant stores that will knock your stalks off

Choosing the perfect plant can be a prickly process, but it doesn’t have to be.

Whether you’re looking to grow your home oasis, want to spruce up your office, or need the perfect housewarming gift, these places will get you where you need to grow.

This is the perfect place to start on your plant journey for a multitude of reasons, but perhaps one of the best reasons is you can shop online and have plants delivered right to your door!

We took the plant quiz and Fleur helped find us the perfect plant for our setting, factoring in vibes, lighting, maintenance, and pets and kids. And if you’ve always wanted to try your hand at creating a terrarium, Fleur has kits. Doesn’t get much simpler than that.

We had the pleasure of placing an order with Fleur and our plants arrived two days later. They were well packed so when we unboxed them, they were in tip-top shape!

The green thumbs know — we couldn’t write a story about plants and not include Plant!

This Inglewood store (that we’ve seen LINED UP OUTSIDE) offers anything you could want: pre-arranged pots, kits, workshops, curb-side pick-up, subscription boxes (!), and all the tools and cute accessories a plant parent needs.

This sweet little spot tucked inside the Eau Claire Market has some unique plants that aren’t available in the big-box garden centres. This place even has carnivorous plants (great for hanging in your kitchen to catch unwanted fruit flies). Sprout offers same-day delivery for certain purchases and Canada-wide shipping for those who aren’t in Calgary.

This one is based in Okotoks, but you may have seen its booth at Calgary’s Farmers’ Market. You can grab a new plant and some fresh produce on your next trip, which absolutely prickles our fancy.

If you want your living room to feel like downtown LA, you can stock up on seven-foot Birds of Paradise plants here. There are also lots of funky and geometric pots for your younger plants to call home (or grow into).

After shopping here your home will feel so luxurious it’ll be unbeleafable. Plus the little herb kit is just begging to be sat on your kitchen window sill.

Do you have a favourite plant shop we missed? Spill the seeds and let us know in the comments!