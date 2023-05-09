Beebop Doughnut Shop was recently closed after an executive officer from Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at Beebop Doughnut Shop, located at 2015 4th Street SW in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Eleven dead mice were observed in three different tin traps in the facility,” reads the written order from the AHS.

The order was dated May 4, and a verbal order was given on May 3.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector:

“An abundance of mouse droppings were observed throughout the food establishment, including but not limited to: on a baking tray located on a shelf on the north side of the facility, in boxes containing take out containers, on shelving on the north side of the facility next to food storage containers, on top of bulk food storage containers, in the cupboards underneath the dishwashing sinks on the east side of the facility, and on floors throughout the facility.”

In order to reopen, the restaurant must "retain the services of a professional pest control company to eliminate the mouse infestation and implement an ongoing integrated pest management program for the interior and exterior the food establishment." Management must also "remove and safely dispose of mouse droppings and harbourage materials, clean and disinfect all surfaces contaminated by mouse excrement and discard any contaminated or potentially contaminated food or take out containers."

In a statement to Dished, the owners of Beebop Doughnut Shop said, “The issue has been quickly resolved and we are working closely with AHS to assure the public that we are in compliance. We have already taken steps to prevent future incidents.”

Beebop Doughnut Shop

Address: 2015 4th Street SW