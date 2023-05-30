BeaverTails, one of Canada’s most well-known dessert chains, is having a pretty sweet deal this week.

On Friday, June 2, the iconic spot will be offering FREE classic pastries at participating locations.

Thankfully, several Alberta locations, like Banff, Jasper, and Waterton, are all offering the deal. Other locations with participating locations include Montreal, Toronto, and many more.

So why the exciting deal? “Did you know we decided to rename National Donut Day to National BeaverTails Pastry Day?” the team stated in an Instagram post.

This isn’t the only exciting news to come from BeaverTails. Some very big expansion plans for 2022 were recently announced as well.

The brand told Dished while it’s looking to further develop in the US this year, it’s not slowing down with the Canadian openings either.

A new outpost located on the corner of 17th Avenue and 7th Street in Calgary and a new outpost on Edmonton’s Whyte Ave are opening soon as well.

In case you’re unfamiliar with this famed deep-fried dough dessert chain, BeaverTails was founded by Pam and Grant Hooker in 1978, west of Ottawa, who sold them at a county fair.

Today, they’re found in 140+ locations worldwide.

Clearly, folks love these hand-stretched pastries, which are typically topped with an array of delightfully sweet and savoury toppings.

The Avalanche is a popular pastry made with cheesecake spread, Skor bits, and caramel sauce. There are also refreshing drinks, poutines, ice cream, and Beaverdogs (a hot dog wrapped in the signature pastry).

If you’re in the area, treat yourself to one of these free classic treats!

With files from Hanna McLean