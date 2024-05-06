NewsPets & Animals

Black bear sighting in southwest Calgary forces trail and park closure

May 6 2024, 7:13 pm
A section of a southwest Calgary park and trail has been closed off from the public after a black bear was spotted in the area.

The Discovery Ridge Community Association said on its website that Alberta Fish and Wildlife has closed a portion of Griffith Woods Park, including some pathways, due to a bear in the area.

“All Discovery Ridge residents are asked to assist with this being a successful endeavour,” the association stated, adding that there have been reports that the bear has accessed residential waste from bins stored outside of homes but not secured.

“Please do your part and ensure wildlife, in particular bears, cannot access the contents of your bins. This will be one of the key factors in protecting residents and the bear.”

Richard Pootmans, the councillor for the area where the black bear sighting occurred, also posted to his X account saying that two bear traps have been installed to try and nab the animal and relocate it safely.

“If you see a bear, please report sighting to 1-800-642-3800,” the post added.

You can check out the current status of the trail closure on the City of Calgary’s pathways and bikeways map here.

