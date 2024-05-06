Higher parking rates kick in at this Alberta mountain town soon

It’s been named one of the most loved destinations in the world, and soon, you’ll have to pay a little more for parking in this Alberta mountain town.

Canmore will be hiking its parking fees starting May 15 for areas in the town centre and at Quarry Lake, with Town Council approving the increase as part of its operating budget late last year.

Parking fees in the town centre will increase by $1 from the current $3 to $4 per hour for peak season (May 15 to October 15) and during weekend and holiday periods during the low season starting October 16.

Quarry Lake parking fees will jump by $5 from the current $5 per hour to $10 per hour for peak season only, beginning May 15.

An expansion of the town centre zone will also come into play, including Riverside Park and the boat launch area opposite the Bow River Bridge.

Paid parking in the mountain town was brought in last summer.

So, there you have it. Putting out a little extra coin for parking to visit and spend some time in one of the most gorgeous towns in Alberta isn’t an awful trade-off, right?