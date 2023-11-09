Banff and Lake Louise’s Hot Chocolate Trail: All 20+ restaurants and cafes to check out
There’s a chill in the air, and there’s no better way to warm up on a winter’s day than with a good mug of hot chocolate.
If you’re heading to Banff this winter, you’re in luck as the Banff Lake Louise Hot Chocolate Trail kicks off on November 17 with dozens of decadent drinks on offer all over the town.
Over 20 cafes, bars, and restaurants across Banff are taking part, such as hotspots like Wild Flour Bakery, Tooloulou’s, and Bluebird.
From boozy beverages to classic hot chocolates, there’ll be something for every palette. There are tons of unique flavours to try out, like the banana cashew hot chocolate at Rimrock Cafe or Park Distellery’s boozy hot chocolate with chilli vodka and butter tart cream.
There are plenty of classic concoctions, such as St. James’ Gate’s hot-chocolate-infused with citrusy flavours using Cointreau and triple sec, or hot chocolate with Baileys and Disaronno at Larkspur Lounge.
No matter what you’re craving, there’s likely to be a hot chocolate for you. Check out all the participating spots and mark your calendar!
- Maclab Bistro
- St. James’s Gate
- Wild Flour Bakery
- La Terrazza
- The Maple Leaf
- Good Earth Coffeehouse
- Elk & Oarsman
- Whitebark Cafe
- Pacini
- Three Bears Brewery & Restaurant
- Rimrock Cafe
- Eddie Burger + Bar
- Lake Louise Inn
- Magpie & Stump
- Tooloulou’s
- The Meatball Pizza & Pasta
- Little Wild
- The Balkan Greek Restaurant
- Park Distillery Restaurant + Bar
- Bear Street Tavern
- Bluebird Restaurant & Lobby Bar
- The Prow
- Larkspur Lounge
- The Coco Lab
Banff Hot Chocolate Trail
When: November 19 to December 31, 2023
Where: Locations around Banff
Price: Varies