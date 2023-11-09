There’s a chill in the air, and there’s no better way to warm up on a winter’s day than with a good mug of hot chocolate.

If you’re heading to Banff this winter, you’re in luck as the Banff Lake Louise Hot Chocolate Trail kicks off on November 17 with dozens of decadent drinks on offer all over the town.

Over 20 cafes, bars, and restaurants across Banff are taking part, such as hotspots like Wild Flour Bakery, Tooloulou’s, and Bluebird.

From boozy beverages to classic hot chocolates, there’ll be something for every palette. There are tons of unique flavours to try out, like the banana cashew hot chocolate at Rimrock Cafe or Park Distellery’s boozy hot chocolate with chilli vodka and butter tart cream.

There are plenty of classic concoctions, such as St. James’ Gate’s hot-chocolate-infused with citrusy flavours using Cointreau and triple sec, or hot chocolate with Baileys and Disaronno at Larkspur Lounge.

No matter what you’re craving, there’s likely to be a hot chocolate for you. Check out all the participating spots and mark your calendar!

Maclab Bistro

St. James’s Gate

Wild Flour Bakery

La Terrazza

The Maple Leaf

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Elk & Oarsman

Whitebark Cafe

Pacini

Three Bears Brewery & Restaurant

Rimrock Cafe

Eddie Burger + Bar

Lake Louise Inn

Magpie & Stump

Tooloulou’s

The Meatball Pizza & Pasta

Little Wild

The Balkan Greek Restaurant

Park Distillery Restaurant + Bar

Bear Street Tavern

Bluebird Restaurant & Lobby Bar

The Prow

Larkspur Lounge

The Coco Lab

When: November 19 to December 31, 2023

Where: Locations around Banff

Price: Varies