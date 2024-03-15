Dream listing: $6.4M Banff mansion with a pool and a SECOND guest home

If you love the Rockies and have some serious spending money, a mansion for sale in Banff could be yours for a cool $6,400,000, and it even has a pool.

Located at 417-421 Muskrat Street, this property is spread out across not one, not two, but SIX private lots across two titles on more than 35,000 square feet.

The mansion offers nearly 9,300 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, per its Re/Max Cascade Realty listing.

Let’s take a look at this secluded property that would be a nature lover’s dream place to live!

The property is fully fenced and gated and is surrounded by dazzling mountain views, you won’t even believe you are still in the heart of the Banff townsite when you are here.

The main residence is chalked full of grand living spaces, just look at the living area with massive windows, pristine bookshelves, and that stone fireplace!

The gorgeous kitchen, which is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances is a total dream for anyone who loves to cook and is perfect for whipping up some great dishes while you are hosting family and friends in one of the most stunning towns in Canada.

The main bedroom is stunning with tons of windows to enjoy the great outdoors– we seriously can’t imagine opening our eyes and the first thing we see is tons of nature day in and day out. The dream!

Peep the pool in the home too — pool parties in Banff, anyone?

Living in such an attractive area would mean your family and friends would always want to come and see you, and not only can you host them, but you cna host them and not have to share your own home with them!

That’s right, a second guest home is on the property, allowing for a private retreat for visitors. How luxe!

You’ll also surely have plenty of wildlife visitors, with perfectly landscaped grounds that will attract not only your eye but likely that of Banff’s numerous wild animals. Hello, elk!

If you are curious about what else may be on the market in Banff, check out this mansion that saw its price drop earlier this year.