Now's your chance: Banff mega mansion drops in price by a cool $773K

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 17 2023, 5:09 pm
Re/Max Alpine Realty

If you have been saving up and have a few million bucks to spend, a mansion in the heart of Banff could be yours for a steal of a price.

It has also seen a hefty price drop, with the asking price being lowered by $773,000 compared to early 2022, sitting at $4,477,000.

The private estate was originally designed in 1946 by John Carl Warnecke, a renowned American architect known for designing the John F. Kennedy Eternal Flame and the Hawaii State Capitol building.

The home underwent extensive renovations in 2013.

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

So, what will $4.77 million get you?

The home has more than 8,000 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a game room, a golf simulator, and sitting rooms. There is also a triple-car garage.

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

And just look at the backyard you’d have. Just across the Bow River Trail is the Bow River itself. You’re mere metres away from just being able to go sit by the river and enjoy the mountainous views.

Cook up some mean meals too on the backyard barbeque, with huge islands around it, of course, for all the fixings.

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

In true style, the home is completely gated and adorned with animals found throughout the national park. Check out those bison!

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

You’re also mere steps away from Banff Avenue, so you could grab some drinks at Banff Ave Brewing Co. or grab a bite at the Banff Grizzly House and walk home in minutes. What a delight.

Re/Max Alpine Realty

Re/Max Alpine Realty

The listing touts the home as a “one-of-a-kind opportunity,” and honestly they aren’t wrong. This mansion in Banff would be perfect to bring the family or friends out for a weekend getaway… every weekend.

Laine Mitchell
