Banff has it all: incredible vistas, fresh mountain air, a plethora of activities, mouth-wateringly good restaurants, and now, the Banff Cocktail Trail.

There are so many reasons to visit Banff, but you’re always going to try and track down that perfect drink for whatever you’re in the mood for. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

This cocktail route is a “beautiful story of tea-infused cocktails created in partnership between Park Distillery and Jolene’s Tea House.” All of these cocktails are featured at some of the best restaurants in Banff. They all use a specific Jolene’s Tea, and are all just five minutes walking distance from each other.

Here are all seven drinks available on the Banff Cocktail Trail that you need to explore the next time you’re in town.

Park

Mountaineer Marg

A post shared by PARK DISTILLERY • Banff • Canada (@parkdistillery)

This drink is refreshing and fruity, using coconut tequila and Park Vanilla Vodka as a base. Triple sec and lime make it a marg, and Jolene’s wild blueberry tea adds a depth that makes it perfect for summer.

Address: 219 Banff Avenue, Banff

Instagram

Bluebird

The Meadow Mint

Using Park Alpine Dry Gin and non-alcoholic Seedlip Garden, this patio-friendly cocktail also has citrus flavours and Jolene’s Meadow Mint tea that’s best enjoyed with prime rib and key lime pie.

Address: 218 Lynx Street, Banff

Instagram

Lupo

Sicilian 75

Lupo is one of the best new restaurants in Canada, and this drink that uses Park Alpine Dry Gin is one of the best cocktails on the trail. It also uses grapefruit gin, Aperol, Chambord, citrus, and Rosé Prosecco for a layered drinking experience. How does the bar team use tea in the recipe? By making syrup out of Jolene’s Tea House Scarlet Berry tea.

Address: 208 Wolf Street #201, Banff

Instagram

The Bison

After 8

A post shared by The Bison Restaurant & Terrace (@thebisonbanff)

Channelling the chocolate mint candy bar, this drink is made with Park Classic Vodka, creme de cacao, Jolene’s peppermint tea syrup, and lemon to balance it all out. Drink it anytime, though.

Address: 211 Bear Street, Banff

Instagram

Hello Sunshine

Matcha Colada

Have you ever done karaoke in this spot? iI’s one of the best times you can have in Banff. This drink, made with Jolene’s Tea House matcha, Park glacier rye, coconut and pineapple liqueurs, coconut milk, and pineapple tropical flavours, only adds to the night out. It pairs with the incredibly vibrant sushi on the menu as well.

Address: 208 Wolf Street #101, Banff

Instagram

Bear Street Tavern

Maple Old Fashioned

A post shared by Jolene's Tea House (@jolenesteahouse)

The old-fashioned cocktail continues its decade-long resurgence with this drink made with Park maple rye and bourbon, which is normal, but also Jolene’s Tea House Wild tea, which is an interesting twist.

Address: 211 Bear Street, Banff

Instagram

3 Bears

Cucumber Gin Smash

A post shared by PARK DISTILLERY • Banff • Canada (@parkdistillery)

The cucumber gin smash is one of the most refreshing cocktails you can hope to drink on a patio, especially one with mountain views like those in Banff. This one adds green apple and Jolene’s Meadow Mint tea to create something even more refreshing (and unique).

Address: 205 Bear Street, Banff

Instagram