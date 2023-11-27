We checked out the Banff Christmas Market and it was pure magic

We checked out the Banff Christmas Market over the weekend, and it was so charming that it felt like stepping into a holiday Hallmark movie! It exudes small-town holiday vibes set against a stunning mountain backdrop.

This market is a must-visit, with a blend of both indoor and outdoor activities. It’s so much more than just the shopping that makes this market so great (although the incredible local vendors are definitely a huge part of it).

When you walk into the market, you’re greeted by sights and sounds that will transport you into a magical winter wonderland. The market takes place at an actual barn, complete with horses in their stables.

There are fire pits throughout the market with plenty of seating to gather around and warm up. The sound of the crackling fire blends with the scent of smoke, mulled wine, and live Christmas music, creating a cozy holiday ambience.

If the cold mountain air becomes too much, you can head inside to one of the three warmed market areas to see what the 100+ local vendors are selling. The majority of them are from Alberta and BC, so you can trust you’re supporting local.

There’s everything from Christmas decorations, alpaca wool scarves, wildlife photography, fudge with tons of flavours to choose from, and so much more.

You can also head inside to the Reindeer stables to get your free picture with Santa!

There are also pony rides, food trucks, and many holiday lights.

If you want to check out this market for yourself, don’t forget to purchase a timed ticket! The market keeps a cap on its number so visitors can take in the experience without it becoming too crowded. We found the smaller size really added to its charm.

Banff Christmas Market 2023

When: Running weekends until December 3

Where: Warner Stables, 100 Sundance Road, Banff

Price: Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here