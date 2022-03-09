The YYCFoodTrucks Drive-Thru was last Sunday, and the turnout was impressive.

This fundraising event was an effort to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. A portion of the proceeds that were made at this one-day event would be donated to the Canadian Red Cross.

This special YYCFoodTrucks Drive-Thru made a whopping $5,000 for the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal and it will be matched by the team there.

That means $10,000 was raised to support the crisis in Ukraine and the people there who need help.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us for our fundraiser for #ukraine yesterday at @greyeagleresort!” YYCFoodTrucks stated in a recent Instagram post.

“We couldn’t have done this without you all! The support was magnificent.”

The event was held at the overflow lot at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, which also sent money in support.

Visitors to the YYCFoodTrucks drive-thru event were able to grab food from regular menus from the trucks we all know and love, but also enjoy inspired Ukrainian specialties to get into the spirit of the day.

The Canadian Red Cross will be matching all donations they receive up to $10 million until the 18th, so this initiative will have an even larger impact.

It sounds like the day was a big hit and the organizers have already started thinking about more possible fundraisers in the future, so stay tuned for any updates.

“Let us know below if you think we should do it again!” the Instagram post also said.

