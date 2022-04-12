Two Alberta destinations ranked among the best places in Canada to visit this spring

Alberta is home to plenty of stunning destinations, but two spots stand out when it comes to the best places to check out in Canada this spring.

A new study by door-to-door delivery service MyBaggage has ranked the top destinations to visit across the country this season, and it comes as no surprise that two locations in the Alberta Rockies made the list.

Lake Louise ranked second out of 10 Canadian landmarks, while the Columbia Icefield Skywalk on the Icefields Parkway came in eighth.

MyBaggage ranked the top locations to visit in Canada in spring 2022 by analyzing popularity, weather, cost of activity, Tripadvisor review score, and TikTok views.

“With Spring hitting Canada,” said MyBaggage, “many are taking to TikTok for travel inspiration of activities to do.”

Using TikTok searches, the company analyzed the number of views each wonder of the world has on the platform and then ranked them from most to least popular.

It also used WeatherSpark to analyze the average spring temperatures in each destination, researched the price of each activity, and searched the landmarks on Tripadvisor to find the rating score and number of reviews.

Located in Banff National Park, Lake Louise took second place on the list with a whopping six million views on TikTok and a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5/5. Even better? It’s totally free to visit and explore the lake and surrounding hiking trails.

MyBaggage noted that spring is one of the best times to avoid the big crowds that swarm the area in the summer months and have better visibility, plus it’ll be more temperate than the wintertime with an average temperature of 10ºC. Be aware that the lake could still be frozen over, however!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The journey itself is my home (@__traveler100__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ياسمين 🧿 (@whereisyasmeen)

The Columbia Icefield Skywalk ranked eighth, having acquired 377,400 views on TikTok and a 3.5 rating on Tripadvisor. Situated off of the Icefields Parkway in Jasper National Park, the average spring temperature here is a little chillier than the more southern Lake Louise, at a mere 2ºC.

The Icewalk is open seasonally (it operates from May 1 to October 10, 2022) and tickets are available through Pursuit starting at $25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supera Tours (@superatours)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin the Creator (@thecolindougan)

Lake Louise is sandwiched between two Ontario destinations on the list, with Niagara Falls coming in first at 47,900,000 views on TikTok. The Bruce Peninsula, Ontario, came in third place with five million views.

At number eight in the ranking, the Columbia Icefield Skywalk falls ahead of Lake Okanagan, which has 95,500 views, and Victoria’s Butchart Gardens with 56,800 views.

Including the Alberta destinations, the complete top 10 list of places across to visit across Canada this spring is as follows.

Niagara Falls, Ontario Lake Louise, Alberta Bruce Peninsula, Ontario Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse, Nova Scotia Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island Bruce Trail, Ontario Stanley Park, British Columbia Columbia Icefield Skywalk, Alberta Lake Okanagan, British Columbia Butchart Gardens, British Columbia

How many spots do you plan to visit before the summer months hit?