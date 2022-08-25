5 affordable Airbnbs in Canmore for your next weekend getaway (PHOTOS)
Canmore is an absolute gem in the Rocky Mountains and there are some affordable Airbnbs to stay at while saving some cash in the process.
Of course, if you want the luxurious side of things, Canmore has one of the most expensive houses in all of Canada.
But for those value hunters out there, here are five affordable Canmore Airbnbs to stay in for your next mountain trip.
Cozy condo in Canmore
This newly updated condo is great for two guests for $286/night. It is a great space to chill after a day in the mountains or a busy day checking out Canmore’s amazing shops, as there is a pool and hot tub in the building.
Rockies Home Base
Two bedrooms mean four guests can stay here comfortably for under $300 a night. This is a 15-minute walk from Canmore’s downtown area and all major amenities.
King bedroom that sleeps four
A block away from coffee shops and a 10-minute walk from Canmore’s downtown, this spot has room for four guests, coming in at $313/night.
Mountain View Condo
This newly renovated condo is perfect if you are doing a group trip to the mountains as it hosts six guests for $326/night. Both bedrooms have views of the Rockies and it is just a couple of minutes away from downtown Canmore.
Brand new Canmore luxury Airbnb
Great for four people, this updated spot comes in at $335. It is a 10-minute walk away from downtown Canmore and has a jacuzzi if you need to unwind after a long day in the mountains.