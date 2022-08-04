Frenchie Wine Bar, a popular and romantic French-inspired wine bar in Calgary, is reopening at the end of this month.

Located in a hidden room (behind Una Pizza on 17th Avenue), Frenchie closed nearly a year ago and we are so happy it’s coming back.

Adorably named after the dog breed, this secret spot has an extensive wine list, cocktails, snacks to pair, and a delectable choice of fondue options.

“A bigger and better Frenchie is coming, but not without the sustainable wine, cheese, and small plates that you’ve come to love,” said the bar in an Instagram post caption.

This little back wine bar has close to 15 wines by the glass, from refreshing sparkling to bold reds. Grab a bottle and stay a while, with wine from all over the world and priced so that you can sip on a budget and go for some higher-end options.

The cheese fondues here come with ingredients like appenzeller, gruyère, Emmenthal, truffle oil, fresh garlic, and cracked pepper, all served with grilled sourdough bread. As for the side options for dipping into the melty cheese, there are vegetables, meats, fruit, and more.

Stay tuned for details on an exact grand opening date. This is the perfect YYC date spot.

Frenchie Wine Bar

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (behind Una Pizza)

Instagram