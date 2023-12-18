Considerable avalanche risk in forecast around Banff National Park

Experts from Avalanche Canada say there’s a considerable threat of avalanches in the Banff National Park region early this week.

A considerable risk is in the forecast for the alpine region through Wednesday, with the same risk factor staying in place for the treeline on Monday and Wednesday.

“Consistently strong winds remain the theme in the alpine and at treeline,” the forecast states.

“Be wary of any wind-loaded slopes, and watch for wind loading at upper elevations. Wind slabs also have the potential to step down to the basal weak layer resulting in larger avalanches.”

Avalanche Canada says a large natural avalanche was observed in the alpine on Mount Fairview on Friday. Additionally, there have been natural, human and explosive-triggered avalanches at the Lake Louise and Sunshine ski hills up to size two within the last few days. Wind slab has been the primary avalanche problem; however, there are still avalanches stepping down to the deep persistent weak layer at the base of the snowpack.

Travel and terrain advice

Watch for newly formed and reactive wind slabs as you transition into wind-affected terrain.

If triggered, wind slabs may step down to deeper layers, resulting in larger avalanches.

Carefully assess open slopes and convex rolls where buried surface hoar may be preserved.

You can see the full forecast here.