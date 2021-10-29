This is when you could catch the Aurora Borealis in Alberta this weekend

If you missed out on the impressive Aurora Borealis show earlier this month, you might be in luck. A spooky light show could be in store for this weekend across Alberta.

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Saturday, October 30.

You’ll have to eat some candy and drink some coffee to catch the peak of it, set to occur between 3 and 6 am on Saturday for Alberta.

3-Day Forecast Issued 2021 Oct 29 1230 UTC:

The greatest expected 3 hr Kp for Oct 29-Oct 31 2021 is 7 (NOAA Scale G3).

S1 or greater: 99%, 90%, 30%. R1-R2: 70%, 70%, 70%.

R3 or greater: 30%, 30%, 30%. https://t.co/gPw8AeBd9u — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 29, 2021

And it seems like no matter where you live in Alberta, you’ll be getting a chance to see the light show. The NOAA predicts the aurora borealis may be visible as far south as Pennsylvania, to Iowa and Oregon.

A G2, or moderate watch, is in effect for October 31, according to the NOAA.

“Solar radiation storm conditions are in progress and expected to persist over 29-30 October, with a chance for an additional enhancement at the S1 (Minor) storm level on 31 October,’ a report stated from the NOAA.

Another look at the X1 solar flare and the resulting CME as seen by SOHO/LASCO. A partial halo CME was launched with a clear earth-directed component. Impact expected late 30 October/early 31 October. Strong G3 geomagnetic storm possible this Halloween weekend! pic.twitter.com/lFNI0FwISe — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) October 29, 2021