This is when you could catch the Aurora Borealis in Alberta this weekend

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Oct 29 2021, 3:39 pm
This is when you could catch the Aurora Borealis in Alberta this weekend
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

If you missed out on the impressive Aurora Borealis show earlier this month, you might be in luck. A spooky light show could be in store for this weekend across Alberta.

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Saturday, October 30.

You’ll have to eat some candy and drink some coffee to catch the peak of it, set to occur between 3 and 6 am on Saturday for Alberta.

And it seems like no matter where you live in Alberta, you’ll be getting a chance to see the light show. The NOAA predicts the aurora borealis may be visible as far south as Pennsylvania, to Iowa and Oregon.

Aurora Alberta

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A G2, or moderate watch, is in effect for October 31, according to the NOAA.

“Solar radiation storm conditions are in progress and expected to persist over 29-30 October, with a chance for an additional enhancement at the S1 (Minor) storm level on 31 October,’ a report stated from the NOAA.

Laine Mitchell
