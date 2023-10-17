A 13-year-old is among the four teens charged in violent assault in Leduc

A violent incident in Leduc has resulted in charges being laid against four teenagers, at least one as young as 13 years old.

Leduc RCMP says the teens have been charged with assault causing bodily harm following a violent assault on Monday afternoon in a parking lot in the area of 50th Street and Corinthia Drive.

The victim of the assault was taken to the hospital and has since been released to recover at home.

Four youths between the ages of 13 and 16 have been charged. They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but have all been released from custody and will appear in a Leduc court on November 10.

Constable Cheri-Lee Smith, Leduc RCMP Public Information Officer, says they are sharing this information with the public in order to help the community.

“This information is only being shared to raise awareness about the violent occurrence. This information is not to be used to carry out unlawful and harmful acts against anyone.”