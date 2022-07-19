NewsWeatherOutdoors

Another severe storm hits Southern Alberta hard (VIDEOS)

Peter Klein
Jul 19 2022, 5:30 pm
City of Medicine Hat/@medicinehatcity

Families in Medicine Hat and Redcliffe are assessing the damage after a terrifying storm destroyed several homes and vehicles.

Alberta Emergency Alerts initially said a tornado touched down, but later changed it to a severe thunderstorm.

The storm damaged several homes while also taking down trees, knocking power out through the night for thousands in the area.

The city is also warning about a downed power line that is partially submerged in the South Saskatchewan River.

