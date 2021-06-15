Severe weather brought epic clouds and hail to Calgary (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
In true Calgary fashion, we saw everything from a heat warning to a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday, with hail and epic clouds making a dramatic appearance in and around the city.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the City of Calgary at 4:44 am on Monday, and temperatures reached a high of 32ºC at 6 pm. At 10:30 am, the government website also put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect for Calgary and other areas of southern and central Alberta.
Calgary is expected to see a high of 25ºC by 2 pm on Tuesday, with a risk of thunderstorms beginning at 4 pm and continuing into the evening.
Some YYC communities and surrounding areas of Alberta experienced periods of rain, hail, and epic-looking storm clouds on Monday, and Calgarians took to Twitter to show off the wild weather they were experiencing.
Behind the cloud now, looking North. #abstorm #yyc #yycweather #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/kmwRjDLXH8
— Jason Hampton (@jasonChampton) June 15, 2021
#abstorm #calgaryweather pic.twitter.com/koo8NnYXVV
— Brad 😷 Making Odd Waves 🌊 (@heybradk) June 15, 2021
Oh no. #Calgary #yyc #yycweather pic.twitter.com/3P8tTwYgZL
— Mario Toneguzzi (@MTone123) June 15, 2021
Looking SW from Bridgeland.#abstorm #calgary #yyc #abwx #ABweather #calgaryweather pic.twitter.com/Qb70sPk7YV
— Parker (he/him) (@parkrjay) June 15, 2021
Storms coming. #yyc #yycweather pic.twitter.com/MZA3z2tfvF
— Jason Hampton (@jasonChampton) June 14, 2021
Calgary weather brought to you by Monty Python…And now for something completely different. Still sunny and now we have HAIL 😳😂. pic.twitter.com/8ppx9llGkj
— Mary Savoy 🌹 (@Marwen45468026) June 15, 2021
Some stormy skies this evening #abstorm #yyc #calgary #weather #Thunderstorms pic.twitter.com/1pq3N2j8Am
— Jonathan Lee Scholes (@Jonleescholes) June 15, 2021
My favorite weather phenomenon: 🌞⛈️🔥(partly blazing sun/partly thunderstorm w hail) aka Armageddon sky (dime size hail in NW Calgary @ 7pm) #yycweather #abstorm #yyc @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/uMS8SUJFpr
— #legalschmegal (@JaneBond99) June 15, 2021