Severe weather brought epic clouds and hail to Calgary (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
Jun 15 2021, 10:05 am
Storm clouds near Water Valley, Alberta, on June 14, 2021 (Courtesy of Matt Melnyk)

In true Calgary fashion, we saw everything from a heat warning to a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday, with hail and epic clouds making a dramatic appearance in and around the city.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the City of Calgary at 4:44 am on Monday, and temperatures reached a high of 32ºC at 6 pm. At 10:30 am, the government website also put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect for Calgary and other areas of southern and central Alberta.

Calgary is expected to see a high of 25ºC by 2 pm on Tuesday, with a risk of thunderstorms beginning at 4 pm and continuing into the evening.

Some YYC communities and surrounding areas of Alberta experienced periods of rain, hail, and epic-looking storm clouds on Monday, and Calgarians took to Twitter to show off the wild weather they were experiencing.

Calgary clouds

Calgary clouds

