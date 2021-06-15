Severe weather brought epic clouds and hail to Calgary (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

In true Calgary fashion, we saw everything from a heat warning to a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday, with hail and epic clouds making a dramatic appearance in and around the city.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the City of Calgary at 4:44 am on Monday, and temperatures reached a high of 32ºC at 6 pm. At 10:30 am, the government website also put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect for Calgary and other areas of southern and central Alberta.

Calgary is expected to see a high of 25ºC by 2 pm on Tuesday, with a risk of thunderstorms beginning at 4 pm and continuing into the evening.

Some YYC communities and surrounding areas of Alberta experienced periods of rain, hail, and epic-looking storm clouds on Monday, and Calgarians took to Twitter to show off the wild weather they were experiencing.