Albertans could see more cash from the federal government this year when a series of benefit payments hit bank accounts in October.

On October 5, Canadians with moderate to low incomes will receive the federal goods and services tax (GST) credit. The quarterly payments help offset the 5% tax Albertans pay for goods and services.

For these payments, Albertans could receive up to:

$124 for an individual

$162.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$42.75 per child under 19

Additionally, the Canada Worker’s Benefit will add funds to the accounts of moderate to low-income Canadians on October 12.

The Canada Workers Benefit will provide up to $2,616 total for an eligible family and $1,518 total for eligible single workers split between three advance payments this fiscal year, with the second payment hitting bank accounts on October 12.

Expect another chunk of change from the Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments the following day.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

The Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on October 13:

$193 for an individual

$96.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$48.25 per child under 18

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

The federal government says in the provinces where Canadians receive CAI payments, most households will receive more than they pay due to the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

The last benefit payments Albertans will receive in 2023 will be in October, with more payments beginning in January 2024.