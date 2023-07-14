Some more cash could be on the way for Albertans, with the federal government sending another round of climate action incentive (CAI) payments into bank accounts this morning.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

The Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on July 14:

$193 for an individual

$96.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$48.25 per child under 18

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

You might also like: New study to explore YYC Airport-to-downtown Calgary rail transit link

Wendy’s Canada offering large fries for just $1 all week long

Shoot a film with your phone and it could screen at a festival in Edmonton

The federal government says in the provinces where Canadians receive CAI payments, most households will receive more than they pay as a result of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

Payments will occur in October 2023, as well as in January and April 2024.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, or Ontario on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month.

More details on individual and family payment amounts for 2023-24 are specified here.