Where's the cold: The winter forecast for Alberta is out and we'll be so spoiled

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Nov 29 2023, 5:01 pm
Where's the cold: The winter forecast for Alberta is out and we'll be so spoiled
The 2023-24 winter forecast for Alberta is out and it looks like we are in store for one heck of a mild winter.

The Weather Network (TWN) has released its outlook for the winter season for Canada, and Alberta is sitting pretty with the prospect of above-seasonal temperature not only during the early part of winter but also through the mid and late portions of the season.

After the wicked dump of snow and bitterly cold temperatures Alberta saw at the end of October, we deserve to bask in this warm switch-up, right?

The forecasters at The Weather Network are anticipating a “relatively mild winter” across the province, with above-normal temperatures and below-normal snow totals.

The province isn’t totally out of the woods though — TWN warns of “periods of high-impact winter weather, but mild Pacific air is expected to be more prevalent than Arctic air.”

When it comes to a white Christmas, TWN cautioned it’s still too soon to know if snow will be on the ground for Christmas in Edmonton and Calgary, with the real risk of a “brown” Christmas thanks to a “relatively mild and dry pattern during the weeks leading up to Christmas.”

The Weather Network added that as the country slides into mid-to-late winter, a cold pattern is set to pop up “well east of Alberta”; however, if the cold decides to appear further west than currently forecasted, Alberta could end up seeing a chillier and snowier season.

