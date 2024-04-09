NewsWeather

Silly spring: Parts of Alberta at risk of thunderstorms then flurries today

Apr 9 2024, 3:39 pm
It wouldn’t be spring in Alberta without some wild weather, and some parts of the province are at risk for thunderstorms and then flurries today.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlooks, an “unsettled pattern” will develop over Alberta today with the risk of a few lightning strikes over the province this afternoon, along with scattered showers.

“A low over northern Alberta/BC border this morning will track across northern Alberta and into Saskatchewan by late this afternoon,” the outlook stated, adding that the system will bring a “mixed bag of precipitation with the risk of a thunderstorm later this afternoon and into the early evening as the system moved into northern Saskatchewan.”

The outlook also said that where convection develops, there is the chance of isolated pockets of enhanced rain/snowfall.

One spot in Alberta that is set to see some weather whiplash is Lethbridge, with the forecast for today from ECCC detailing a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm, before a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers striking tonight.

If you are curious about the full forecast for April, you can find all those details here.

