"F*ck Ukraine": Car vandalized in Alberta sparks outrage

Albertans are expressing their outrage after a car in Red Deer was vandalized with red spray paint and several xenophobic statements.

On Wednesday, someone claiming to be a friend of the victim shared images of the vandalized car online with the title, “Something disgusting happened to a friend of mine a couple of nights ago.”

“Someone painted a Ukrainian friend of mine’s vehicle with this. They also wrote ‘F*ck Ukraine’, ‘Go Home’, ‘Ukrainian Thieves’, etc,” the poster wrote.

“This is disgusting. This is one of the most shameful uses of our flag I’ve ever seen.”

According to Red Deer RCMP, they received a report of vandalism to a vehicle yesterday in the area of 47th Street and 45th Avenue. Police conducted an investigation; however, no leads were generated after an “extensive” canvassing of the area.

Albertans were quick to express their disgust online.

Alberta RCMP says it takes any crime directed against a specific group “very seriously” and urges the public to report any potential hate incidents.

“Reporting also sends an important message that these acts will not be tolerated in our communities,” they stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.