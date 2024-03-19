Hello, spring: Warnings issued for Alberta as snowstorm moves in today

Prepare for a serious temperature change for most of Alberta, with a “significant change in weather” on its way, including a snowstorm kicking off later today.

Nothing like kicking off the first day of spring in Alberta with some snow!

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a flurry of snowfall warnings for parts of the province on Tuesday morning, in addition to a large slate of special weather statements that were issued, including for Calgary.

ECCC says that snow will begin this evening and become light Wednesday afternoon, with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected for the areas under the snowfall warning.

Flurries are likely to continue through Thursday, and ECCC warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Over 48 hours, snowfall totals from the system are expected to reach 15 to 25 cm for parts of southern Alberta, with higher amounts possible over the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

ECCC told Daily Hive earlier this week that March is generally the snowiest month for Calgary, with 22.7 cm of snow through March on average; however, that isn’t the case for YEG, which, on average, receives 17.4 cm of snow throughout the month.

If you are curious about what to expect for the rest of spring, check out the Alberta forecast here.