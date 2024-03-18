"Will last a few days": Alberta snowstorm forecast to drop 25 cm in some areas

In typical spring in Alberta fashion, after a weekend filled with toasty temperatures, the province is set to be walloped by a snowstorm, with some areas forecast to see up to 25 cm.

Time to bring out those snow shovels and winter boots all over again!

Daily Hive spoke with Samantha Mauti, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), who dished out what Albertans can expect.

Mauti says that the system bringing all the snow will “last quite a few days,” with snow generally expected to begin falling in the province Tuesday evening before tapering off Friday morning, with most of the snow expected to fall Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Mauti added that 10 to 20 cm of snow is set to fall across the Rockies and parts of central Alberta from Wednesday to Thursday, with Red Deer and Calgary likely seeing those higher snowfall amounts.

When it comes to the whole event from Tuesday to Friday, some areas are expected to see 15 to 25 cm of snow, and there’s the possibility that higher terrains could see even more.

You might also like: The spring forecast for Alberta is out and keep those snow shovels nearby

Alberta drivers say having a vehicle is essential but financial struggles a concern

Dream listing: $6.4M Banff mansion with a pool and a SECOND guest home

When it comes to the snowstorm hitting other key parts of Alberta, Edmontonions can expect somewhat less snow shovelling, with the system forecast pass through a little bit faster, with YEG looking at picking up “a couple of centimetres.”

Mauti added that March is generally the snowiest month for Calgary, with 22.7 cm through March on average, however, that isn’t the case for YEG, which on average receives 17.4 cm of snow in the month.

“That’s spring in Alberta,” Mauti said. “Be careful on the roads, after such a big warm up having that snow gone for a bit, we will be in another time where snowfall will be affecting roads. Be careful on the roads, be up to date on watches and warnings, and, if you are travelling, check 511 Alberta.”

Temperatures are also expected to sit well below normal across the province this week, with Calgary flirting with seeing some daytime highs striking the -10°C range, with Edmonton approaching those temperatures but won’t get quite as cold as Calgary.

If you are curious as to what to expect for the rest of spring, check out the Alberta forecast here.