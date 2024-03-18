A "significant" weather change is eyeing Calgary with some serious snow

A special weather statement has been issued for Calgary and much of southern Alberta, stating that a “significant change in weather” is coming this week, with plenty of snow in the cards.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning Monday afternoon calling for cooler temperatures and 15 to 25 cm of snow possible.

The federal weather agency says that on Tuesday, a cold front sweeping south through Alberta will bring temperatures down to below zero, and by Tuesday evening, snowfall will begin for parts of western and southern Alberta.

Snowfall will intensify on Wednesday and continue until early Friday morning.

Over 48 hours, snowfall totals of 15 to 25 cm are expected for parts of western and southern Alberta.

Higher amounts are possible over the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains, and ECCC added that snowfall warnings may be required for some regions.

Daily Hive spoke with Samantha Mauti, a meteorologist with ECCC, regarding the upcoming snowstorm set to wallop Calgary, who stated simply, “That’s spring in Alberta,” before reminding people to be careful on the roads, be up to date on watches and warnings, and, if you are travelling, to check 511 Alberta.

Mauti added that March is generally the snowiest month for Calgary, with an average of 22.7 cm of snow falling through March.

Taking a look at the weather for Calgary this week from ECCC, snow is plentiful, along with some frigid temperatures.

If you are curious about what to expect for the rest of spring, check out the Alberta forecast here.