A gorgeous spot in Alberta just got a huge shoutout from Forbes

It’s no secret that Alberta is full of stunning natural landscapes and internationally renowned tourist sites, and one spot just got a massive shoutout from Forbes.

The business magazine is highlighting the benefits of visiting Banff National Park in the wintertime.

“Banff National Park might be one of North America’s top ski destinations, but that doesn’t mean non-skiers should stay away until summertime. In fact, winter is arguably the best time to visit Banff—even if downhill skiing isn’t your thing,” Forbes wrote.

In addition to incredible winter scenery, with its snowcapped mountains and frozen landscapes, this time of year is notably less busy with tourists, one of the many benefits of visiting during the chilly months, Forbes wrote.

So, if you’re not visiting for a ski trip, what are some things Forbes recommends checking out?

To get the most out of a winter visit to Banff, Forbes recommends activities such as an ice hike through Johnston Canyon, snowshoeing across Lake Lousie, trying out Nordic skiing, or a gondola ride up Sulphur Mountain.

For something warm and cozy, the business magazine highlights a stay at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.

“The elegantly appointed rooms and suites, located on the private fourth and fifth floors of the main building, offer spectacular mountain views and a cozy place to rest your head after snowy adventures around Banff.”

Looking for a bite to eat? Restaurants such as Bluebird, Park Distillery, and Nourish Bistro were named in the roundup.

What’s your favourite season to visit Banff? For us, it has to be in autumn. Let us know in the comments!