Thunderstorms with up to egg-sized hail a risk for Alberta today

Today is shaping up to potentially be an active weather day for a large chunk of Alberta, including Calgary, with a high risk of thunderstorms in the forecast.

According to the thunderstorm outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), today runs a high risk for thunderstorms that could drop up to egg-sized hailstones, 110 to 130 kilometre-an-hour winds, and 50 millimetres of rain.

Calgary is included in the high-risk zone that stretches up to include Red Deer and a large swath of the QEII, while areas a little further away may see hail in the two to four-centimetre range and wind speeds of 90 to 110 kilometres an hour, per the outlook.

“Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through central and southern Alberta. Very large hail, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts are possible late this afternoon and through the evening hours as thunderstorms progress eastward through the southern half of the province.”

The potential for active weather in YYC will coincide with the ongoing blast of heat the city has been enduring, with a daytime high of 30°C in the forecast, and the risk of showers or a thunderstorm late in the afternoon and evening today.

Heat warnings also remain in effect for a large swath of Alberta, including Edmonton and Calgary, with moderate temperatures coming for most of Alberta tomorrow.