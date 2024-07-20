Scorcher to soaker: A drastic weather change is forecast for Alberta

Alberta has been basking in high temperatures for a good part of July but some reprieve is in the forecast, with a drastic change on the way.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a serious temperature drop is in the forecast for the latter half of next week for numerous areas in Alberta.

How the forecast looks for Alberta

The forecast for Edmonton is a scorcher over the coming days, with daytime highs between 31°C and 35°C until a break hits Wednesday evening, with a chance of showers on Thursday and Friday with daytime highs of just 19°C and 18°C.

Over in Calgary, the ECCC forecast isn’t showing any rain for the city, however, the temperature drop is also set to occur on Thursday and Friday going from daytime highs in the 30s to a daytime high of 26°C and 21°C at the end of the work week.

You might also like: Two popular spots west of Edmonton have capacity limits in place

A city in Alberta is trying to construct a gondola over its river

This $4.8M Calgary mansion might be the CHICEST home in the city

Areas like Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Jasper, and Red Deer are all forecast to see the temperature switch and corresponding chance of rain, too.

Much of the province remains blanketed under a heat warning, with ECCC adding that cooler temperatures are expected to start moving into northwestern parts of the province mid-next week.

The only spots in the province that are set to see wickedly hot conditions that may persist into next weekend are some parts of southern Alberta, per the ECCC.