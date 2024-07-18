Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This $4.8M Calgary mansion might be the CHICEST home in the city

Jul 18 2024, 7:00 pm
A mansion up for grabs in Calgary might be the chicest home on the market right now, with gorgeous windows, a stunning kitchen and a main bedroom that will make you go gaga.

Located at 2710 Marquette Street SW in the Mount Royal neighbourhood, this $4,800,000 home was built in 2018 and offers up more than 4,400 square feet of living space.

The main floor is bursting with natural light thanks to a ton of windows, and the private home office is complete with custom built-ins and hidden desk panels.

The formal living room also has a bar, so it’s the perfect place to gather friends and family if you are hosting. You can admire the large backyard, which has a covered patio with infrared heaters, a chandelier, and a wood-burning fireplace.

calgary mansion

The huge kitchen is dazzling with marble details, two separate working spaces including a convenient breakfast bar, a butlers pantry, sleek high-end Miele appliances including built-in coffee maker and an integrated gas cooktop.

The formal dining room is next to the kitchen, along with the living room, which has a linear gas fireplace and a front patio overlooking the park.

calgary mansion

calgary mansion

When you hit up the second floor of the home, you’ll find a loft that could be a library or a homework station — whatever floats your boat!

A spacious laundry room with sink, full bath, bonus room with balcony overlooking the backyard and four generous bedrooms are also on the second floor. Not too shabby!

The main bedroom has a gas fireplace, a private balcony (perfect for morning coffees), and a galley-style wardrobe with push cabinets that open up to a hidden custom walk-in closet. A five-piece ensuite offers a spa-inspired vibe with his/her sinks, vanity counter, deep soaker tub, and glass-surround separate shower.

calgary mansion

calgary mansion

The lower level looks like a total blast with a games room with wet bar, custom wine cellar, media room and frosted glass iron doors leading to a home gym complete with cork flooring and mirrored wall. We would definitely be calling this area of the home as ours!

calgary mansion

Its listing added that on the lower level, there is a fifth bedroom, full bath, and additional laundry room that leads to the mudroom and oversized triple attached garage.

