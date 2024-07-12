Two popular spots west of Edmonton to beat the heat in the summer months now have capacity limits attached to them.

On the Alberta Parks advisories and public safety website, the Wabamun Lake Provincial Park page stated that for its day-use area, “this site sees a lot of visitors over the weekend and on hot days, once the park has hit capacity, you may be turned around at the entrance.”

It was added to check for signs upon entry that state if the day-use area is at capacity and that capacity limits ensure safety and emergency personal access.

The Pembina River Provincial Park also has a similar notice on its page for its day-use area.

Daily Hive contacted Alberta Parks and the Government of Alberta regarding the capacity limits and how they would be enforced but has yet to hear back.

In a potentially similar move in the future, Parks Canada hinted earlier this month at having to bring in visitor restrictions at heavily popular spots in both Jasper and Banff National Parks.