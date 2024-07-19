A city in Alberta is trying to construct a gondola over its river

A city in central Alberta is eyeing up the gondola lifestyle, with the idea of running one over the Red Deer River.

The proposed “urban ropeway” project in Red Deer is a 350-meter, two-station pulse gondola over the Red Deer River connecting Capstone to Bower Ponds recreation area.

It would consist of two gondola stations, one meant to blend as seamlessly into nature as possible, while the Capstone Station would involve 30,000 square feet of space designed to function as a destination in itself.

Prairie Sky Gondola submitted an unsolicited proposal to the City of Red Deer in 2022 and said it has been working with the City to assess and plan for the project.

According to the Alberta Major Projects database, the ropeway’s investment value is over $25 million.

You might also like: The ultimate guide to Alberta's five beautiful national parks

Walt Disney gifted Alberta a cartoon character and it's iconic

No excuses: The best hikes for a lazy day in Alberta

Prairie Sky Gondola is based in Edmonton and has previously attempted to build a gondola over the Edmonton River Valley that would connect downtown, West Rossdale, and Old Strathcona. Edmonton City Council halted the project in August 2022.

But hey, if that ultra-high-speed tube system eventually happens between Edmonton and Calgary, a little pit stop in Red Deer may be in order to check out what could be the newest gondola in Alberta.

With files from Laine Mitchell