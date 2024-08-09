A popular waterfall in Alberta is open to the public once again after the threat from a nearby wildfire forced the park to close earlier this month.

According to Alberta Parks, Ram Falls Provincial Park is now open; however, a portion of Highway 40 remains closed, so you should double-check your route before you go.

The notice stated that the wildfire was burning north of Ram Falls Provincial Park.

“This wildfire (RWF-064) is classified as being held, but it is important for everyone visiting the area to be aware. Smoke can be seen from many places within the area. There are no immediate threats to any communities at this time,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariane (@marianecrts)

According to the Alberta Wildfire status dashboard, the fire is estimated to be nearly 7,000 hectares in size and was likely sparked by a lightning strike.

There are currently 112 active wildfires in the province, with 14 being classified as out-of-control.