Popular Alberta waterfall closed due to nearby wildfire

A popular waterfall in Alberta is currently not accessible to the public, as a nearby wildfire forced the park that it is in to be closed.

According to Alberta Parks, Ram Falls Provincial Park is currently closed due to nearby wildfires, and ongoing wildfire efforts.

The notice stated that the wildfire was burning north of Ram Falls Provincial Park.

“This wildfire (RWF-064) is classified as being out of control, and it is important for everyone visiting the area to be aware. Smoke can be seen from many places within the area. There are no immediate threats to any communities at this time,” it added.

According to the Alberta Wildfire status dashboard, the fire is estimated to be nearly 1,600 hectares in size and was sparked by a lightning strike.

There are currently 116 active wildfires in the province, with 19 being classified as out-of-control.