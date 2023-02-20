An iconic Alberta town and two schools appear in episode six of "The Last of Us"

A new episode of HBO’s The Last of Us allows for more Alberta locations to spot, and not one but THREE locations in the province were easily spotted in episode six of the series.

Episode six, titled “Kin,” sure was jam-packed, and there were plenty of locations Albertans are likely familiar with.

We won’t spoil too much of the episode if you haven’t seen it yet, but the first spot that we recognized was the downtown core of Canmore. You can’t miss those mountains and the intersection of 7th Avenue and 8th Street!

A few stars of the series previously professed their love for Canmore, with Pedro Pascal noting his fondness for the fudge that was sold there.

The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Mount Royal University (MRU) also make appearances in this episode.

Joel and Ellie are on a horse when the camera shows the iconic SAIT Heritage Hall, along with the parking garage as well.

Later scenes show the pair wandering through the SAIT campus, including along the Conovus Energy Centre, Stan Grad Centre and the Eugene Coste Building.

It’s sure nice to see the final product, with the chatter of filming and photos of the set at the school popping up back in late 2021.

The pair also hit up MRU, with Kerby Hall even making an appearance in the series as Joel and Ellie enter the building through the east entrance.

There are sandbags and debris littered all around the campus, and there are papers and items strewn about inside the building.

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

A few stars of the series have also professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

Some behind-the-scenes looks while filming has also started to pop up online, with Bella Ramsey posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations.