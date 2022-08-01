Alberta could see tennis ball-sized hail, possible tornadoes today

It may be an active weather day for a wide swath of Alberta, with tennis ball-sized hail, and possible tornadoes, in the cards for Monday, August 1, 2022.

Severe weather that could occur includes hail the size of tennis balls, strong winds and an isolated chance or two of a tornado forming, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Keep your eye to the sky if heading outside this holiday Monday. Severe thunderstorms are expected over much of Alberta.#ABStorm Stay up to date on our alerts by downloading our WeatherCan App or by visiting our website: https://t.co/xO4akYFStJ pic.twitter.com/ue9KG1oweD — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) August 1, 2022

The areas of greatest interest will be in northern and central Alberta, including Edmonton, Red Deer and Grande Prairie.

“Northern and central areas are where forecasters will be paying close attention to as this is where the supercell risk is highest,” The Weather Network stated in its forecast for Monday’s severe storm risk in the province.

Mulitple tornado warnings were issued yesterday across Alberta, including one storm southeast of Edmonton that produced a tornado near Coronation and hen egg sized hail.