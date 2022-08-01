NewsWeather

Alberta could see tennis ball-sized hail, possible tornadoes today

Laine Mitchell
Aug 1 2022, 2:46 pm
Cammie Czuchnicki/Shutterstock

It may be an active weather day for a wide swath of Alberta, with tennis ball-sized hail, and possible tornadoes, in the cards for Monday, August 1, 2022.

Severe weather that could occur includes hail the size of tennis balls, strong winds and an isolated chance or two of a tornado forming, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The areas of greatest interest will be in northern and central Alberta, including Edmonton, Red Deer and Grande Prairie.

“Northern and central areas are where forecasters will be paying close attention to as this is where the supercell risk is highest,” The Weather Network stated in its forecast for Monday’s severe storm risk in the province.

Mulitple tornado warnings were issued yesterday across Alberta, including one storm southeast of Edmonton that produced a tornado near Coronation and hen egg sized hail.

