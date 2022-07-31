Tornado reported as severe storm strikes central Alberta (VIDEOS)

A tornado-warned storm in east central Alberta produced large hail and photos on social media seem to show a tornado on the ground.

At 5:37 pm Environment Canada meteorologists said they were tracking a severe storm near the community of Throne that is producing a tornado.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

This severe thunderstorm is located near Throne and is moving southeast at 40 km/h, with communities in the path including Veteran and Hemaruka, according to the warning issued by Environment Canada.

Up to golf ball-sized hail has been reported with this severe thunderstorm.

A storm chaser in the area tweeted a video that appeared to show a tornado on the ground south of Coronation, along with an additonal video of the tornado surfacing.

Appears tornado on ground south of coronation at 513pm. #Abstorm pic.twitter.com/Wi8llCsSwT — Chris Eamer🇨🇦 (@stormchaser1241) July 31, 2022

Multiple areas in Alberta are under severe thunderstorm watches Sunday afternoon, including the City of Edmonton. You can view all watches and warnings issued by Environment Canada here.

An Alberta Emergency Alerta for a possible tornado was issued in association with the severe thunderstorm.