One person is dead and several people were injured when a large tent collapsed in a rural area outside of Edmonton Wednesday evening.

Mounties say on Wednesday just before 5:30 pm Westlock RCMP received a report of a structure collapse caused by severe weather at the Westlock Medication Center (Tu Vien Tay Thien) near Busby.

Westlock RCMP were joined by officers from several other nearby detachments, EMS, and fire crews in assisting multiple injured people who were near or inside a large tent structure when it collapsed. Several injured people were taken by EMS to area hospitals. Despite attempts at medical intervention one individual has died as a result of their injuries.

Occupational Health and Safety have been advised and have investigators on site. The RCMP is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

“The Alberta RCMP wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and those injured during this incident,” the news release stated.