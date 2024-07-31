A video of a dog at an Alberta Humane Society in need of a loving home is going viral right now, and it’s a total tear-jerker.

The video, which was posted to the Cochrane Humane Society’s Instagram feed this week, shows six-and-a-half-year-old Paddy on her first day at the shelter followed by a recent photo — 716 days apart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cochrane & Area Humane Society (@cochranehumane)

The caption pulls at the heartstrings, asking people to help Paddy find a home before she reaches her second anniversary at the shelter.

” We need your help!!! 🥺

Paddy has been with us for almost two years now — 716 days to be exact. This gorgeous girl has excellent basic obedience and house manners, is super loyal, and politely requests unlimited tennis balls. Yes, she has her quirks (she’s looking for a home without other furry creatures or small kids) but she is an incredible dog who is so loving, and it is breaking our hearts to see her waiting so long.”

There is some good news though, according to the Humane Society’s website, Paddy is currently on hold!

According to the comments, the Cochrane Humane Society has shared she is still at the shelter but they have seen lots of interest and will be posting an update soon! We can’t wait.