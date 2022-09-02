Fewer than one in four Albertans are in favour of outright sovereignty

There have been plenty of discussions about Alberta sovereignty, and while some may be in favour, the majority of Albertans aren’t interested.

A new study from Research Co. says fewer than one in four Albertans are on board with the idea.

Only 23% of people in Alberta were in favour of sovereignty, which is down two points from the same type of poll in early 2021. Meanwhile, 70% of Albertans are downright opposed to the idea of the province becoming independent from Canada.

If we brought our neighbours to the east along for the ride, the number goes up 1% to 24%. The support doesn’t change from that if Manitoba comes along as well.

The idea of a WEXIT with BC, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan joining Alberta has 30% support in the province with 61% opposed.

So the idea of Alberta sovereignty seems like a pretty strong no.

What if we just slid our allegiance to the south and joined the States? Also, no. A total of 73% of Albertans are opposed to the idea of becoming state number 51. The number in favour is 21%, which does go up to 26% if you just look at ages 18-34.

In the event that things went down and people wanted to leave, half of those polled would head west for BC. Saskatchewan was a distant second at 11%

In terms of how people in the province view themselves, Research Co-president Mario Canseco was caught off guard by the numbers.

“There is a remarkable political divide when Albertans ponder their allegiance to province and country,” says Canseco. “While only 17% of those who voted for the New Democratic Party (NDP) in the last provincial election say they are Albertans first, the proportion rises to 45% among those who supported the United Conservative Party (UCP).”

Overall 61% of Albertans view themselves as Canadian first, while 28% said they are Albertan first.

Other findings of the survey say Ralph Klein got the most votes for our province’s best premier at 37% while outgoing Premier Jason Kenney got the nod for worst recent premier at 40%.