Alberta has lots of separatists but now fewer want to be a part of the USA

Alberta continues to lead the country in support of separatism, however, there has been a strong decline in the idea of the province becoming part of the USA.

A new survey was released by Research Co. showing that 33% of Albertans, 5% fewer since a similar Research Co. survey conducted in December 2021, said that the province would be better off as an independent country.

The next highest province was Quebec, with 32% of respondents agreeing that their province would be better off as an independent country.

Support for outright sovereignty is lower among residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (28%, +10), Ontario (25%, +2), Atlantic Canada (21%, +7) and British Columbia (19%, +3).

When it comes to Albertans who express a preference for joining the United States, the number has dropped markedly, from 25% in December 2021 to 14% in June 2022.

Residents of Alberta are also more likely to believe that their province would benefit from having a different head of government in Ottawa (64%, -1) and almost two-thirds of Albertans (65%, -8) would prefer to have a different person in charge of the provincial government right now.

Results are based on an online study conducted from June 18 to June 20, 2022, among 1,000 adults in Canada, according to Research Co. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region.

The margin of error, which measures sample variability – is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.