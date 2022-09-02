NewsPolitics

Alberta MLA says all provincial government workers should no longer work from home

Laine Mitchell
Sep 2 2022, 5:58 pm
Creative Lab/Shutterstock

A politician in the United Conservative Party leadership race says he wants to see all provincial government workers no longer work from home.

“It’s time to get government workers back to the office,” Brian Jean, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, tweeted.

Jean goes on to call for all provincial government employees to return to the office in October.

Jean added he is calling on the province to “pressure all municipal governments and provincially mandated agencies, boards, and commissions to do the same.”

In a photo attached to his tweet, Jean called for a “return to normal” and to “enjoy working with people face-to-face.”

Jean had previously stated on his Twitter account that he wants employers of fly-in-fly-out workers to “pay lost taxes” as well.

