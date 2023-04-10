No April showers: Parts of Alberta to see up to 25 cm of snow

April weather in Alberta can be all over the map, and some parts of the province could see up to 25 centimetres of snow this week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the area between Jasper and Banff National Parks is set to get a good dump of snow starting Monday evening.

The warning calls for snowfall amounts in the 10 to 15 cm range for the higher terrain around Lake Louise, with 15 to 25 cm of snow for the higher terrain of Highway 93.

The snow will taper off to flurries by Wednesday morning.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected,” the snowfall warning stated.

The snow may even reach Edmonton and Calgary on Tuesday before tapering off by Wednesday morning, according to The Weather Network.

As for the forecast, both YEG and YYC will power through the snow potential with forecasted highs in the high teens by the end of the weekend.