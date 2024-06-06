A golf festival for women and girls is coming to Calgary next week

With warm weather sticking around everywhere in the province, local golfers are ready to make a return to the green. A Golf Canada initiative returning to Calgary next week is helping women and girls tee off to the best of their abilities.

The Alberta She Plays Golf festival is taking place across the city from June 10 to 15 alongside the highly-anticipated Peloton Glencoe Invitational presented by Stone X.

Women and girls of all ages and abilities are invited to discover and celebrate the sport at a variety of golf courses across Calgary. There will be “try golf” sessions, guided on-course mentorship opportunities, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Canada (@thegolfcanada)

“Increasingly, financial support for women’s sports in Canada is becoming more tangible. She Plays Golf will strengthen women’s golf in Canada in the same manner that PWHL showcases elite women’s hockey talent and Project 8 seeks to transform women’s soccer,” said Laura Wilson, Golf Canada’s Director of Inclusion Programs and Safe Sport, in a release.

“We are eager for corporate partners and other organizations to invest and align their brands with She Plays Golf to support further expansion. The She Plays Golf Championship Series will provide more playing opportunities for Canada’s best female athletes, filling a void for women’s professional events in Canada, while She Plays Golf Festivals will connect women and girls to golf in a safe, welcoming, and non-intimidating environment.”

The 2024 She Plays Golf Festival features several Jr. Girls Tee It Up and Women Try Golf events at The Glencoe Golf & Country Club, McCall Lake Golf Course, and Riverside Golf Centre. Each will provide fundamental skills to participants in a fun and inclusive environment.

Other highlights from The R&A, Adidas Golf and RBC-sponsored celebration include a Women’s On-Course Golf 101 session at Golf Future, and Learn to Scramble at Lil Devil Golf Club.

Fans can also see top golfers compete in the Peloton Glencoe Invitational presented by Stone X from June 12-15 at the Forest Course at Glencoe Golf and Country Club. The tournament has a $60,000 purse and is part of the 2024 She Plays Golf Championship Series.

The top two finishers at Glencoe will qualify for the CPKC Women’s Open on the LPGA Tour, coming to the Earl Grey Golf Club next month. Tournament players will also earn points in the She Plays Golf Championship Series which includes the GolfBC Group BC Women’s Open in Pitt Meadows Golf Club and the ORORO PGA Women’s Championship of Canada at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

She Plays Golf Festivals will also be held in Metro Vancouver from June 17 to 22 and in Toronto from July 2 to 6.

The overall points winner will earn qualification into the 2024 CPKC Women’s Open, if not otherwise qualified. They will also be supported by Golf Canada’s Q school bursary program if they decide to enter LPGA Q school this fall.

To learn more about She Plays Golf, visit them online.

When: June 10 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various golf courses across Calgary

Cost: Various prices starting from $25-$30. Register online