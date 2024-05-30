SportsSoccer

New Calgary pro soccer team reveals name and logo

Calgary’s newest professional soccer team held a press conference this afternoon in which they revealed their name and logo.

The new women’s team will be called Calgary Wild FC. Their crest will feature an owl, and the jerseys will be neon violet and red.


The Calgary Wild will be one of six teams competing in the Northern Super League. Formerly known as Project 8, league officials have been working on bringing professional women’s soccer to Canada.

Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, and Calgary will be the six teams competing in the first season of the Northern Super League, which will begin in April 2025. Soccer fans in Calgary appear quite eager for things to get underway and are huge fans of the Wild’s branding.

An exact schedule for the 2025 season has yet to be released, though it was announced today that the Wild will play their home games at McMahon Stadium, which serves as the home for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

