Health Minister Shandro gets the boot as COVID-19 cases swell

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro has been removed from his post as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles his cabinet amid soaring COVID-19 cases.

Kenney made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Shandro has been the province’s minister of health since 2019, with much of his tenure spent navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenney named Jason Copping, UCP MLA for Calgary-Varsity, as the next health minister.

Copping was previously minister of Labour and Immigration, with Shandro taking over that portfolio.

Alberta currently has more than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases in the province.