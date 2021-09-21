Health Minister Shandro gets the boot as COVID-19 cases swell
Sep 21 2021, 2:49 pm
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro has been removed from his post as Premier Jason Kenney shuffles his cabinet amid soaring COVID-19 cases.
Kenney made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Shandro has been the province’s minister of health since 2019, with much of his tenure spent navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenney named Jason Copping, UCP MLA for Calgary-Varsity, as the next health minister.
Copping was previously minister of Labour and Immigration, with Shandro taking over that portfolio.
Alberta currently has more than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases in the province.