Alberta reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths

Health officials in Alberta reported 1,519 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations in the province near the 1,000 mark.

New numbers from the province show that there are now 20,917 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 303 since Monday.

There were 29 new virus-related deaths reported over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,574.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 283,710 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 260,219 have since recovered.

There are now 996 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 42 since Monday. That tally includes 222 who are in intensive care.

As of September 20, there have been 5,853,057 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the eligible population, 81.4% have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.8% are considered fully immunized with two doses.